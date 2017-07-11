Man crushed to death in construction accident at Woburn Public Library

WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH) — A construction worker was crushed to death Tuesday after being trapped under a building in Woburn.

Fire officials responded around 11:45 a.m. to an area behind the Woburn Public Library on Pleasant Street for a report of a worker who was pinned under the building.

Crews frantically worked to rescue the worker, who was somehow crushed and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is not being released at this time, but the individual has been identified as a 32-year-old man from Dunbarton, New Hampshire.

Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin said the man, a subcontractor for Schnabel Foundation Company, was working beneath the library on an ongoing renovation project when he was killed. Crews from WL French were also working at the scene.

“One of the subcontractors of our contractor was crushed under the building,” Galvin said.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that the worker was killed when a 2,000-pound boulder fell from the foundation and landed on top of him.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Massachusetts State Police are working determine what led up to what is being called a “tragic accident.”

“WL French Excavating Corporation is deeply saddened to learn of this young man’s passing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and Schnabel Foundation,” the company said in a statement.

Construction on the library will not resume until investigators can determine what went wrong. An investigation is underway.

