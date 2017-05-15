Man dead after apparent brick attack in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man apparently attacked with a brick in Lynn died Monday morning.

The attack happened in a parking lot on Black Street at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said 39-year-old Sergio Sanchez, of Reading, was walking with a 33-year-old Lynn man when they were attacked by two other men.

Sanchez died of his injuries Monday morning. The other man is expected to be OK.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)