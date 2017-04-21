Man dead after shooting in Roxbury

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night in Roxbury.

The shooting happened in the hallway of a building on Ruggles Street. The victim’s name has not been released but police said it is a man in either his late teens or early 20s.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief William Gross said they are investigating all angles, including whether the shooting is gang-related. No arrests have been made.

