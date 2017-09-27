SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting in Springfield.

Springfield police say a 23-year-old man was fatally shot during a dispute Tuesday.

Francisco Guadalupe, 42, of Springfield, was arrested and faces murder and firearms charges.

Investigators say it appears the men knew each other prior to the shooting.

