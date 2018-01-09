Man dies after car gets stuck in a snow pile, police say

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — Police say the body of an Ellsworth man was found a short distance from the spot where his car got stuck during last week’s powerful storm.

Police say 54-year-old Paul Bouffard’s body was found on Friday. Police say his car became lodged in a snowbank, after which he left the car and succumbed to the cold during the blizzard on Thursday. An autopsy is set to be conducted by the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bouffard is one of two deaths attributable to the storm in Maine.

Authorities say a body of 35-year-old clammer Paul Benner was found on Monday. The Maine Marine Patrol says Benner went missing after he headed out Thursday to go clamming.

