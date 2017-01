SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — A 23-year-old man has died after his car slammed into a tree in central Massachusetts.

The Spencer Police Department said 23-year-old Webster resident Joe Elias was pronounced dead at the scene of the 5 a.m. Sunday crash.

A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized. Both victims had to be extricated from the vehicle.

