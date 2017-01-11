Man dies after crashing into bridge abutment on I-495

RAYNHAM, MA (WHDH) - A New Bedford man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-car crash on Route 495 in Raynham.

Police said the man, 37, was traveling northbound around 7 a.m. near exit 8 when his car struck a bridge abutment on the left side of the roadway.

The man’s vehicle traveled across all travel lanes before it crashed into the abutment, according to investigators.

The man was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)