Man dies after falling from cliff while cliff jumping

CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A man has died after he fell nearly 70 feet while cliff jumping in New Hampshire.

Authorities responded to the Campton-area Livermore Falls after receiving a report about a person who jumped from a large cliff and didn’t resurface. New Hampshire State Police and wildlife officials searched the water for the victim, finding him about two hours after his reported fall.

Authorities say the victim was identified as a 24-year-old Massachusetts man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

