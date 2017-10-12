Man dies after falling from parking garage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old man has died after falling from the deck of a parking garage in Connecticut.

New Haven police say the man fell from the top deck of the Air Rights Garage around 12:20 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic was stopped for several hours in the area as police investigated.

Authorities say the victim was alone at the time of the fall and they do not suspect foul play.

An investigation is ongoing.

