MANSFIELD, MA (WHDH) - A man died after he was pulled from a car on fire in Mansfield.

The car went up in flames at a rest stop on the northbound side of Route 95. State Police said a good Samaritan pulled the man out of the car and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

