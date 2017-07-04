Man dies after jet ski collision in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WHDH) — A man was killed after two jet skis collided in Lowell Tuesday afternoon and officials are now asking for any witnesses to come forward to help with the investigation.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s office said the crash happened on the Merrimack River at Rynne Beach. The man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but later died at the hospital.

Police at the DA’s office are still looking for the other jet skier. They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact the police.

