Man dies after jet ski crash on Merrimack River

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - A fun Fourth of July ride on the Merrimack River in Lowell turned into a deadly crash Tuesday.

As many were enjoying their holiday on the water, the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office says two jet skis collided.

It happened between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

State, local and environmental police responded to a report at Rynne Beach of a man with serious injuries in an apparent boating crash.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated but ultimately died from his injuries.

“It’s a family atmosphere, family gathering,” said Mario Tamayo, “but I don’t know the type of supervision that takes place here.”

Tamayo didn’t see the crash but lives in the area and has seen several close calls on the river.

“High speeds, playing basically, you know horsing around,” said Tamayo, “and that’s just something that I though was odd. That could really turn into an accident, a freak accident.”

Authorities are now investigating the deadly jet ski crash.

