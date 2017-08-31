Man dies after medical emergency in New Bedford jail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man has died after New Bedford police took him into custody for alleged public intoxication.

The Standard-Times reports the 52-year-old man died after being taken to the Ash Street Jail Tuesday night.

Bristol County sheriff spokesman Jonathan Darling says the man experienced a medical emergency in his cell. Darling says paramedics transported the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A spokesman for the Bristol County district attorney says the man’s death appears to be accidental.

The man’s name has not been released.

