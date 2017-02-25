Man dies after stolen minivan collides with MBTA bus in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man driving a stolen minivan was killed Saturday morning in a head-on crash involving an MBTA bus in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood.

Emergency crews responded just before 10 a.m. to the crash on Talbot Avenue near Lithgow Street.

Officials said multiple people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the minivan died in the crash, Boston police said. They said the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing him to slam directly into the front of the bus.

The vehicle was stolen in Quincy on Friday, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

