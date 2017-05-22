Man dies from injuries suffered in brutal Worcester attack, police say

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) – A man that was brutally attacked and robbed in Worcester last week has died from his injuries, police say.

Dai Ha, 40, was struck in the head multiple times, knocked to the ground and robbed last Monday in the area of Mt. Pleasant Street, according to police.

As the victim was unconscious on the ground, police say a group of people began going through his clothes, took his keys and used them to enter his locked vehicle.

Police say several items were stolen from the vehicle before the individuals fled the scene and left the victim on the ground.

Officers found Ha laid out on the ground around 11:20 p.m. They say he was unable to give a lucid description of what had happened to him.

Ha’s death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

