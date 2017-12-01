Man dies in ATV crash at Massachusetts campground

BECKET, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a 56-year-old man who suffered serious head and neck injuries in an all-terrain vehicle crash at a Massachusetts campground has died.

A spokeswoman for the Massachusetts Environmental Police tells The Berkshire Eagle that officers along with local police responded to the Bonny Rigg Camping Club in Becket at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The victim was taken to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead. Authorities did not release his name but said he was from Springfield.

The death remains under investigation.

The campground’s website says ATV riding is allowed year-round.

The facility’s manager says the victim owned a site at the campground.

