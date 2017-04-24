Man dies in East Bridgewater house fire

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - One person was killed Monday in a fire at a home in East Bridgewater.

Crews responded around 9 a.m. to a two-alarm fire on Beaver Village Way and found a man dead inside the home, authorities said.

Video shot by fire chief George Rogers showed flames shooting from the roof of the home.

The roof collapsed as a result of the raging flames. Video from Sky7 showed several solar panels that had caved in.

The cause of the fire is not clear. The death is under investigation.

