FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — State police say a 75-year-old man driving the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway has died after colliding with another vehicle.

Police say Raymond Martin, of Somerset, was driving his car south in the northbound lanes of Route 79 in Fall River on Wednesday morning when he crashed with an SUV.

Martin was taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The SUV driver, a 59-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries.

The reason Martin was driving in the wrong direction remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)