Man doing yard work killed when garbage truck runs off road

WARE, Mass. (AP) – Authorities say a Massachusetts man was doing yard work when the driver of a garbage truck lost control of the vehicle, striking and killing him.

The district attorney’s office has identified 62-year-old Stephen F. Peters of Hardwick as the man killed in Thursday morning’s accident in Ware.

The truck went off the side of the road and also struck and knocked down a utility pole.

The driver has not been identified, but was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Local and state police are investigating.

