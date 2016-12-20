BOSTON (WHDH) - A lottery winner shared his good fortune with the less fortunate this holiday season.

The man, who wanted to remain anonymous, donated all of his winnings to Saint Anthony’s Shrine.

The Shrine’s director says the man called and told them he wanted to give them the winnings as a holiday gift.

Church officials say the donation meant the world to them.

The $100,000 winnings will be able to help those in need just in time for the holidays.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)