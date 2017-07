Ft. Pierce, FL (WHDH) — A man was killed after an explosive crash at an apartment building in Florida.

Police say the driver had several propane tanks in his car when he purposely slammed into the building.

Investigators say he had been upset after he had a fight with a woman who lived there.

Everyone inside the building made it out unharmed.

