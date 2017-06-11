Man drives taxi into utility pole in Rochester, NH

ROCHESTER, NH (WHDH) - Rochester Police responded to a call at 7:24am for a crash at the intersection of Charles Street and Glenn Street in Rochester, NH.

The driver, Donald Saylor, 30, of Rochester, drove his taxi into a utility pole.

The utility pole was fractured and the crash caused significant damage to the taxi.

Saylor was transported to the local hospital as a precaution.

Police say the area between Knight Street and Granite Street will be closed for several hours while the utility pole is replaced.

Officials are still investigating what caused the crash.

