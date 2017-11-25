Man drove car into home in Beverly overnight

BEVERLY (WHDH) - Beverly Police said a man drove his car into a home in Beverly overnight.

Beverly Fire said the crash happened around 3:16 a.m. at 62 Bridge Street.

Fire crews said the driver was out of his car and walking around when they arrived on scene.

A building inspector was called to the scene and determined the house was still safe to live in but needed to be boarded up.

Residents were on the second floor of the home at the time of the crash.

According to police, the driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

There is no word on the cause of the crash at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

