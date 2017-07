Bellingham, MA (WHDH) — Officials in Bellingham continue to investigate after a man drowned in Lake Hiawatha.

Crews were called at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night and recovered the victim at around 11:30 p.m.

Officials say the victim was in a canoe when it tipped over and they did not have a life vest on.

An investigation is now underway.

