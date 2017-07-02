Man drowns in New Hampshire lake while boating

NEWBURY, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man who drowned while boating on Lake Sunapee has been recovered.

Divers from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department found the body of 46-year-old Kevin Karolian, of Manchester, around 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities say Karolian was boating with a friend Saturday afternoon when he jumped into the lake and was unable to swim back to the boat. His friend tried to throw him flotation devices, but Karolian wasn’t able to use them.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)