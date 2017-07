CONCORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Officials in Concord say a swimmer drowned in Walden Pond on Sunday.

The man was with a group of friends when he went under, according to police.

Concord and Lincoln Fire Rescue, along with Massachusetts State Police, were on the scene to assist with the search.

Investigators say the man was under for about an hour.

