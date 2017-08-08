Man dubbed ‘One Minute Bandit’ wanted in 10 Boston-area bank robberies

BOSTON (WHDH) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man dubbed the “One Minute Bandit” who officials say has robbed 10 banks in the Greater Boston area.

During each of the robberies, investigators said the suspect passed notes to the tellers, threatened them with a weapon, and demanded cash. They said suspect also told each teller that they had exactly one minute to empty their drawers and turn over whatever money they had.

The FBI described the suspect as a white man in his 40s to early 50s, about 5 feet 8 inches in height, with a medium build. In each robbery, he was seen wearing a baseball hat covered by a hooded jacket. The man also apparently fled each robbery on foot.

Boston, Cambridge and Somerville police are actively searching for the man. A $5,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to an arrest.

This individual is allegedly responsible for the following robberies:

December 6, 2016, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Citizens Bank, 73 Tremont Street, Boston, Massachusetts

December 16, 2016, at approximately 3:51 a.m., Eastern Bank, 1 Brattle Square, Cambridge, Massachusetts

December 22, 2016, at approximately 3:15 p.m., People’s United Bank, 50 Milk Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 3, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 2:42 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

January 10, 2017, at approximately 3:47 p.m., Cambridge Savings Bank, 53 White Street, Cambridge, Massachusetts

February 10, 2017, at approximately 3:54 p.m., Webster Bank, 100 Cambridge Street, Boston, Massachusetts

March 8, 2017, at approximately 3:28 p.m., TD Bank, 235 Alewife Brook Parkway, Cambridge, Massachusetts

March 10, 2017, at approximately 2:31 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

July 24, 2017, at approximately 3:14 p.m., Eastern Bank, 250 Elm Street, Somerville, Massachusetts

