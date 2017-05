NORTH READING, MA (WHDH) - A man will face a judge on Monday after he was accused in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in North Reading.

Surveillance footage shows Daniel Christie threatening a clerk with a gun demanding cash Friday morning.

Police say tips on social media helped them arrest the 35-year old later that night.

