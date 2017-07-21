Man due in court after Framingham standoff

FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - A terrifying standoff happened in Framingham Thursday night.

Two women found themselves trapped in a business while police say an armed man was on the roof.

Police said the man was armed with a long gun.

State Police said the man opened fire at officers, who responded to the scene after receiving a report of a domestic altercation. The victim in the reported altercation is safe.

“He could have killed people tonight,” said one of the women, Amy Fintonis, “officers tonight.”

The women say that before the man was on the roof, he was trying to hide in the bushes in front of their business. But when they went to look outside, they say they recognized him. They say he works at the pizza place right next door.

“So I came out and I was like ‘Guy you scared the crap out of me,'” said Fintonis. “He’s like oh yeah whats going on?”

She says his shirt was all ripped and he kept backing away so she got spooked and called police. That is when they learned he matched the description of the suspect in the earlier shooting.

State Police said the suspect was on the roof of a pizza shop on Edgell Road in Framingham. He was arrested and luckily no one was hurt.

The women hope he gets the help he needs.

“I dont know him well,” said Fintonis, “but I seriously don’t think he wanted to kill anyone tonight.”

The suspect should go before a judge on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)