Man exposes himself to mother, baby at MBTA station, police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing charges after Transit Police say he exposed himself Tuesday to a mother and her baby at the MBTA’s Back Bay station.

Authorities say a security guard told officers around 3:30 p.m. that there was man who had his “genitals fully exposed” while staring at a woman and her baby near the station’s fare gates.

Police arrested Robert Sanchez, 49, on charges of open and gross lewdness.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)