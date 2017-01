WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A man will face a judge on drunk driving charges Tuesday after crashing his car in Wareham.

A Massachusetts State Police helicopter reportedly spotted the suspect running into the woods after the crash Saturday night, allowing state troopers to track him down.

Police said this is the fifth time the suspect has faced drunk driving charges.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)