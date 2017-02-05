Man faces arson charges after 2-year-old boy hospitalized for burns

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — A 27-year-old man is facing arson and other charges after a two-year-old boy was brought to a Connecticut hospital with serious burns.

Police say the toddler, who they haven’t identified, was brought to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center early Saturday. They said officials were initially told the burns were caused from an electrical fire at an apartment complex.

But further investigation led police to arrest and charge Michael Shamel Davis, of Rocky Hill. He faces second-degree reckless endangerment, interfering with police, tampering with evidence, third degree arson and other charges.

Police haven’t said what Davis’ relationship is to the boy.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Connecticut Superior Court in New Britain Monday. It couldn’t be immediately determined if Davis has a lawyer.

