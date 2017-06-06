Man faces several charges after violent Dunkin’ Donuts attack

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after police say he went on a violent Memorial Day rampage inside a Cambridge Dunkin’ Donuts.

Surveillance video shows Tyleek Solomon, 22, of Cambridge, throwing tables, chairs, napkin holders and even a bike seat inside the coffee shop.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. inside a restaurant in Central Square.

Officials believe Solomon and the victim know each other, though they have not said that they do.

“He was coming back to find this particular individual, knew that he was in this particular Dunkin’ Donuts and he came in a bit of a rage, and just went right after this person,” said Jeremy Warnick, Cambridge Police Director of Communications.

Dunkin’ Donuts customers were caught in the middle. Police say a disabled man suffered minor injuries because he couldn’t get out of the way. The victim was also injured.

Solomon is now in custody. Police say he faces multiple charges.

