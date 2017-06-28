Man facing charges after allowing 13-year-old son to drive

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts driving school and former candidate for state representative is facing charges after police say he allowed his 13-year-old son to drive a car more than 8 miles.

Police say 35-year-old Stephen Comtois has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child and improper operation.

Police acting on an anonymous tip found a picture of the teen driving in Sturbridge on Sunday on Comtois’ Facebook page.

In response to comments questioning the boy’s age, police say Comtois replied “Shhhh.”

Comtois owns Green Light Driving School, and he served as a selectman in Brookfield before his term expired this year. He unsuccessfully ran for state representative three times.

When asked about the charges at the driving school, Comtois said “No comment.”

