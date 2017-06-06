Man facing charges after violent attack at a local Dunkin Donuts

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A man is accused of going on a violent rampage inside a Cambridge Dunkin’ Donuts. Surveillance video shows the man throwing tables, chairs, napkin holders and even a bike seat.

People in Central Square watching the video couldn’t believe it. “Just to watch the video and see like, him trying to beat up someone that doesn’t want to fight him, it’s so messed up, you know,” said one person.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on Memorial Day in Central Square. Police say the man is Tyleek Solomon, 22 of Cambridge.

Officials believe Solomon and the victim know each other, though they have not said that they do. “He was coming back to find this particular individual, knew that he was in this particular Dunkin’ Donuts and he came in in a bit of a rage, and just went right after this person,” said Jeremy Warnick, Cambridge Police Director of Communications.

Dunkin’ Donuts customers were caught in the middle.

Police say a disabled man suffered minor injuries because he couldn’t get out of the way. The victim was also injured.

The suspect is now in custody. Police say he faces multiple charges.

