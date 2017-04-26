Man facing manslaughter charge after body found in home

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Norwalk man is facing a manslaughter charge after police responding to reports of an assault found a person dead in a mobile home.

Police responding to the mobile home community located behind a shopping center at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday found the victim dead inside.

Officers detained 59-year-old Paul Bjerke, who was also inside the residence.

No information about the victim was released.

Bjerke was held on $750,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday in Norwalk Superior Court. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)