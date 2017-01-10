Man fatally shot inside Alstead home, ruled homicide

ALSTEAD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a man was fatally shot inside his Alstead home over the weekend.

State police troopers found 57-year-old Robert Wesley dead in his home on Saturday night. He had been shot once in the head.

An autopsy on Monday ruled Wesley’s death a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Police say there’s no immediate threat to the public. An investigation remains ongoing.

Further details haven’t been released.

