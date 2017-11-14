SYDNEY (WHDH) – A British man fought back after a shark went on the attack while he was surfing off the coast of Australia.

The man, Charlie Fry, a British doctor, opened up about his terrifying encounter.

Fry said the shark circled him before taking a bite; the surfer did what he could to get away.

“I was literally like, ‘this is mental, but you’re about to die,’” said Fry.

Fry was in the water with two friends just north of Sydney when the shark attacked, but he fought back.

“I saw it come out with its teeth, and I just instinctively hit it in the face with my left hand,” he said.

The shark left some scratches and a small bit behind, but Fry managed to walk away. Investigators said Fry was lucky to have medical training, and to also have been surfing with friends who were also doctors.

The beach was closed after the attack, but it is expected to reopen later this week.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)