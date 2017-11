MEQUON, WI (WHDH) — It’s a question that has been asked for decades and one Wisconsin man believes he has the answer.

Carter Kidd took on the challenge to find out how many licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop.

He posted to Twitter and said it took him 1,367 licks to get to the center and 2,056 to finish it completely.

