Man films whale swimming under his paddle board off NH coast

An Andover man filmed a whale that swam under his paddle board off the coast of New Hampshire.

The Humpback whale breached next to the paddleboarder, Mike Lamagna, who was fishing at the time of the incident.

The whale then swam directly under Lamagna who said, “I was on the water, I heard a sound to my right, and I turned my head quickly and that’s when the camera caught it.”

Lamagna said his water instincts kicked in and he stayed very calm.

“Surprisingly I wasn’t nervous at all. I’ve been taught to stay calm on the water no matter what and those actions were definitely put into motion with that experience.”

Lamagna’s mother was on shore and was able to get video of what appeared to be another whale nearby.

Lamagna, who is 30-years-old and has spent time on the water for most of his life, said he had quite the week after the incident with the whale. A few days later, he caught a Mako shark while fishing. Soon after, he watched a duo of dolphins pass by.

As for his experience with the whale, he said, “I was stunned to say the least. It was pretty wild. Really awesome experience.”

