Man finds diamond ring on ground at Burlington gas station

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A man found a diamond ring at a Burlington gas station and now he is hoping to find the rightful owner so he can return it.

Brandon Heath said he was on the way to a Christmas party on Christmas Eve when he stopped at a Mobil gas station. He found the ring lying on the ground next to the pumps. At the party, his friend Julie D’Angelo posted a picture of the ring to a Burlington community page on Facebook but no one responded to claim it.

“Maybe they’ll see this and reach out and be able to describe it and say that it’s theirs,” said D’Angelo.

Heath found the ring at the Mobil gas station on South Bedford Street at around 5 p.m Sunday. He said it appears to be sterling silver and there is an engraving on it.

