FORT WORTH, TX (WHDH) — What would you do if you found thousands of dollars on the road? One Texas man turned it in.

Gene Fleetwood gave the money to Soofia Malik Wednesday night in Fort Worth.

Fleetwood said he spotted a bag on the road, which contained between $6-7,000 in cash and checks.

“I saw the deposit bag laying in the road and I stopped and picked it up and opened it up and got really scared that someone had really lost a lot of money,” Fleetwood said. “We immediately took it over to the substation. That was just the right thing to do.”

He turned the money in to police and it got back to the rightful owners.

“He is like angel to us. He is really angel to us. He is really honest person, I can’t believe that,” Malik said.

The money found was from gas station businesses owned by Malik’s son and was heading to the bank.

