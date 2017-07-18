Man found burned to death on side of Attleboro road, police say

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A dead body found early Tuesday morning in Attleboro near Interstate 95 had been set on fire, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials responded around 3 a.m. to Prescott Street for a report of a brush fire, but they instead discovered the body of a burning man in a small wooded area.

“This body was on fire,” Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said. “It was approximately three feet from the roadway in a dense brush area.”

Heagney said that the body looked like it had been placed on the side of the road.

Police have been receiving reports from residents regarding possible drug activity in the area.

“The street is adjacent to I-95 and exit 3, so it’s convenient for people who are going to meet up an exchange drugs,” Heagney said.

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene to remove the body. An autopsy is slated to be performed Tuesday to determine a cause of death.

The man has not yet been identified. His death is said to be suspicious in nature.

Attleboro police, Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County DA’s office are leading an investigation.

