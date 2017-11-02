Man found dead in car in Chelsea; hazmat team responds

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Authorities say a hazmat team has been called in after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a car in Chelsea.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Washington Street and found an unresponsive person.

7’s Byron Barnett says firefighters administered five doses of Narcan to a man, but it was not successful.

A white powder was found in the car, prompting a hazmat situation, according to police.

Crews are investigating and working to determine if the powder is fentanyl.

The scene is roped off with crime tape. The DEA is assisting with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)