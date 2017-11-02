Man found dead in Chelsea parking lot; hazmat team responds

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Authorities say a hazmat team has been called in after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon from an apparent overdose in Chelsea.

Police responded around 1:15 p.m. to Washington Street and found an unresponsive man on the ground next to a car in a parking lot.

7’s Byron Barnett says firefighters administered five doses of Narcan to the man, but it was not successful.

A white powder was found in the car next to the man, prompting a hazmat situation, according to police.

Crews are investigating and working to determine if the powder is fentanyl.

The scene is roped off with crime tape. The DEA is assisting with the investigation.

Police believe the man was in his 30s.

No additional details were immediately available.

