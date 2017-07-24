Man found dead in house fire, items piled waist-deep in home

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Firefighters say a 57-year-old man died of smoke inhalation in a house fire in Manchester, New Hampshire.

State Fire Marshal Bill Degnan said Monday that William Eggleston died. He said the fire was accidental.

Firefighters said they had trouble entering the home because they had to make their way through piles of items that were waist-deep. They also said parts of the ceiling and living room collapsed in the fire. Degnan and Manchester Fire Chief Dan Goonan said that both occupants and firefighters can be put at risk due to obstructed exits, falling objects, and the weight of stored items.

Firefighters found Eggleston in the kitchen area.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

