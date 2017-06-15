Man found dead in Whitin Pond in Uxbridge

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WHDH) — A body was found in an Uxbridge pond Thursday and a North Uxbridge man confirmed it was his son.

A neighbor found the body in the pond’s shallow water and thick algae. While the Worcester County District Attorney has not officially released a name, Glenn Murphy told 7News it was his 32-year-old son, Patrick.

“I cried. I wanted to hurt myself, I wanted to beat myself up,” said Murphy. He said he knew it was his son even before police called him.

“The hair on the back of my neck went up. It’s just parental instict or whatever, I don’t know,” said Murphy.

A cause of death is under investigation. Murphy said he does not suspect foul play, saying Patrick had a rough life and struggled with drug addiction after falling in with the wrong crowd.

