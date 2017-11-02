Man found dead of apparent drug overdose in Chelsea parking lot

CHELSEA, Mass. (WHDH) – A man was found dead of an apparent drug overdose in Chelsea Thursday afternoon.

Police responded at around 1:15 p.m. to the parking lot on Washington Street and said they found the unresponsive man inside a car. Firefighters administered five doses of Narcan on the 44-year-old man but it was not successful. He was taken a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A white powder was found in the car next to the man, prompting a hazardous materials situation, according to police. Crews worked diligently to determine if the powder was fentanyl. Samples have since been taken in for testing.

The scene was roped off with crime tape and the DEA assisted with the investigation. Crews were decontaminated, along with car, after the powder was collected.

“We try to take every precaution. We’ve had officers in the past get sick over it,” said Chelsea Fire Deputy Wayne Ulwick following the incident.

The man’s name has not been released.

