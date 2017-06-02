Man found passed out behind wheel with young child in car, police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man was found passed out behind the wheel of an SUV Thursday afternoon with a four-year-old child in the backseat, along with two needles, Manchester police said.

Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to 298 Queen City Avenue for a report of a man passed out behind the wheel of a running Ford Explorer. Police said two concerned witnesses reported seeing a child in the car.

An responding officer spoke with the driver, who identified himself as Benjamin Philbrick, 34, of Milford. A second officer found the child to be safe and unharmed.

Police said officers noted an odor of alcohol emanating from Philbrick’s breath. They also said two needles were found inside of the vehicle.

A “full, uncapped” needle containing a “brownish liquid” believed to be heroin was found within reach of the child, according to police. A second needle was said to be found on the floor beneath the child. The liquid was sent to the state lab for testing.

Philbrick was arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating under the influence of drugs and or alcohol with a passenger under the age of 16, and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is slated to appear in court Friday.

