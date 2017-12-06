Man gets 13 years in prison for child sex assault in 1990s

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in New Hampshire to sexually assaulting a child back in the 1990s has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

An investigation started last year into 55-year-old Ronald Burr, formerly of Concord. Police said an adult woman came forward alleging the abuse.

Burr pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and apologized in court Tuesday.

Authorities said the victim was younger than 9 years old when the abuse started in 1990 and that the assaults continued until 1993.

Prosecutors said they agreed to a plea bargain in part to save the victim the pain of going through a trial.

